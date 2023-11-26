Video | All parties should unite to seek compensation for losses due to Indus Water Treaty: Tarigami GK Video Desk November 26, 2023 4:24 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:seven − four = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Watch | Altaf Bukhari hits out at BJP in Jammu rallyNext Next post: IGP Kashmir for evaluation of security threats, challenges to ensure peace