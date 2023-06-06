GKWebTV

Video | An exclusive conversation with Haider actor Lalit Parimoo

Lalit Parimoo, a talented film and television actor hailing from Kashmir, has gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of the scientist "Dr. Jackal" in the popular superhero series Shaktiman. In addition to this iconic role, Parimoo has showcased his acting prowess in numerous Bollywood films, television serials, and web series, receiving accolades for his exceptional performances. GKWebTV's Zubair Qureshi had the opportunity to delve into the untold stories of Lalit Parimoo's remarkable journey, unveiling captivating insights into his career and experiences.