Video | Art Emporium Srinagar Unveils the Masterpieces of Kashmir's First Stone Artist

The works of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, valley's first stone artist, were showcased at the Art Emporium in Srinagar today during a two-day-long exhibition inaugurated by Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikram Jait Singh, along with Director of Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Mahmood Ahmad Shah. Report: Zubair Qureshi.