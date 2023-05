GKWebTV

Video | Art Exhibition

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri inaugurated a two-day exhibition at Art Emporium, Srinagar. In the exhibition, engineers Shazia Basharat and Iftikhar Wani’s works have been put on display. The exhibition is being organized by the Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms. Report: Zubair Qureshi