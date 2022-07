GKWebTV

Video | ASI killed, two cops injured in Lal Bazar terror attack

Police on Tuesday evening said that an ASI was killed and two other cops were injured after being fired upon by terrorists in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar. "Terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of #Srinagar city. In this #terror incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.