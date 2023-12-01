Video | Atal Dulloo gets warm welcome as he takes over as J&K chief secretary GK Video Desk December 1, 2023 11:30 am No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:nineteen + six = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Srinagar-Leh highway closed for traffic after fresh snowfallNext Next post: Woman among three drug peddlers arrested with contraband substance in Baramulla: Police