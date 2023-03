GKWebTV

Video | Bait-ul-Meeras: Home to Kashmir's Rich Legacy

The culturally rich downtown area of Srinagar is home to a museum of heritage which reflects the rich legacy of Jammu and Kashmir. A century-old building in Aali Kadal locality has been turned into a museum by a non-governmental organization where besides jewelry and apparels, Kashmir’s traditional dresses and other artifacts are on display. Watch this GKWEBTV report by Auqib Bhat.