Video | Baking Success

Mehak Ashraf Akhoon, a talented and passionate individual, has turned her love for baking into a successful business venture. After completing her diploma course in bakery and patisserie from Truffle Nation in Delhi, she embarked on her entrepreneurial journey by opening a homemade bakery named "Bakeify" in her locality at Charar-e-Shariff in Budgam.