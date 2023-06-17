GKWebTV

Video | Basira Miraj: NEET-2023 Qualifier and Hafiz-e-Quran

Basira Miraj, a resident of Noorbagh area in Srinagar, has achieved a remarkable feat by not only qualifying the NEET 2023 exam but also memorizing the Holy Qur’an. Her outstanding accomplishment has brought immense pride to her family. GKWEBTV's Zubair Qureshi had the privilege of interviewing Basira and her parents, who expressed their joy and gratitude for her exceptional accomplishment. They highlighted the importance of a strong educational foundation coupled with spiritual devotion in Basira's journey of success.