Video | Bemina Residents Demand Concrete Measures After Near-Calamity

People residing along the embankments of a flood channel in Bemina area of Srinagar have appealed to the authorities to take concrete measures so that they don't have to worry the next time it rains. Earlier this week, the embankment had started to cave in following incessant rains, but timely action by locals and the administration prevented the breach.