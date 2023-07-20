Watch | Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan performs Amarnath pilgrimage in Kashmir

Following her Sonamarg vacation, the actress was spotted among other devotees on the journey to the revered Amarnath shrine.

A video of Sara from Amarnath was shared online, capturing the moment as she made her way down after visiting the shrine.

Earlier, the young actress had shared glimpses of her travel adventures on her Instagram account. One heartwarming picture featured her in a cosy tent, enjoying a cup of tea while a charming little goat nestled in her lap.

The Amarnath Yatra is a significant Hindu pilgrimage that draws tens of thousands of devotees from across the country every year.

The pilgrimage, which entails a challenging trek through the scenic Himalayan terrain, holds deep spiritual significance for believers, who undertake the journey seeking blessings and spiritual fulfillment.