Video | Brand Kashmir at FIFA World Cup

Preparing 70000 hand-made pashmina shawls in just a month is surely a challenging job. But Kashmiri businessman Waseem Riffat says he accepted the challenge and got it done. In less than 35 days, Mr Riffat delivered an order of 70000 shawls bearing FIFA 2022 World Cup logo to the Qatar government. In this exclusive chat with GKWEBTV Zubair Qureshi, Mr Riffat talks about the challenge.