Video | Braving fog, SDRF intensifies patrols in Dal lake to identify and address issues GK Video Desk November 25, 2023 1:09 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eight − 4 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Largest aid convoy enters Gaza since Oct 7Next Next post: ADC Sopore asks heads to seek permission before conducting events in schools, colleges