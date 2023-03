GKWebTV

Video | Breakthrough for Kashmir Bat Industry

The Kashmir bat industry got its first breakthrough in 101 years after Oman Cricket Board agreed to use bats made in the valley during the T20 World Cup last year, says Fawzul Kabir, managing director of GR8 Sports. In this conversation with GKWEBTV, Mr Kabir says that it took him 12 years to manufacture the right bat for international cricketers.