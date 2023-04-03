GKWebTV

Video | Changing Fortune of Farmers

A significant step towards the export of the special lotus stem (Nadru) to foreign countries, including the United Arab Emirates, has been achieved with the formation of a Farmer Producer Organization (FPO). The FPO comprises of 250 farmers who cultivate Nadru in Dal Lake. The efforts of the FPO were recently recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his radio program "Mann Ki Baat." In an interview with GKWebTV correspondent Zubair Qureshi, the Managing Director of the FPO, Muhammad Abbas, shared exclusive insights into their accomplishments and operations.