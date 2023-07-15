GKWebTV

Video | Child Welfare Committee's Special Drive rescues vulnerable minors from exploitation

In response to the growing trend of child labour and begging among minors, the Child Welfare Committee carried out targeted operations at various locations in Srinagar. These efforts resulted in the successful rescue of several minor children who were involved in begging and child labor. It is noteworthy that the majority of the rescued children were found to be from outside the UT. Report: Zubair Qureshi