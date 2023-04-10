GKWebTV

Video | ChountwaliWar Residents Demand Relocation of Waste Segregation Shed

In the remote village of ChountwaliWar, located in the central Kahsmir's Ganderbal district, a segregation shed constructed for treating garbage and waste has become a cause of concern for the local population. According to the villagers, the shed has been built in a location that is frequently used by people from the entire area with a hospital and two schools located nearby. The local residents have raised their voices, demanding that the segregation shed be relocated to another suitable location. They express concerns about the potential health and environmental impacts of having such a facility in close proximity to critical community infrastructure like a hospital and educational institutions. GKWebTV raised the issue with BDO Lar Amarjeet Singh. Report: Zubair Qureshi