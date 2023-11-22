Video | Committee formed for additional power purchase, situation will improve within a week: Div Com Kashmir GK Video Desk November 22, 2023 12:46 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:18 − one = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Video | Govt is seriously considering vacation of schools, possibly starting from Primary this week: Div Com Kashmir