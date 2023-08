GKWebTV

Video | Couple posing as IPS, IAS officers arrested in Srinagar: Police

A married couple impersonating as bureaucrats have duped many people of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs/transfers and other favours. Both of them have been arrested by the Srinagar Police. Speaking to GKWEBTV's Zubair Qureshi, SP South Gaurav Sikarwar said that it is a welcome step that people are now reporting the crimes.