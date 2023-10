GKWebTV

Video | Crafting beauty products with Kashmir herbs

Madiha Talat, a young entrepreneur from Srinagar, is harnessing the region's natural wealth of herbs to craft exceptional beauty products. After completing her master's degree in Technology, Innovations, and Entrepreneurship from NIT Srinagar and a diploma course in Organic Formulation from Australia's Institute of Personal Care Science, she founded Ruposh. Report: Zubair Qureshi