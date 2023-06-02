GKWebTV

Video | Crafting Legacy

Cousins and business partners, Saqib and Wasif, have seamlessly taken over their parents' legacy in crafting exquisite leather jackets and embroidery bags. With a shared passion for fashion and a dedication to preserving their family's artisanal skills, they have successfully expanded their reach both domestically and internationally. Their designs reflect a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, with meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to using only the finest materials. Through their hard work and keen business acumen, they have built a thriving enterprise, capturing the hearts of fashion enthusiasts who appreciate the timeless elegance and durability of their products. Report: Auqib Bhat