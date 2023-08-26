GKWebTV

Video | CRPF boosts operational preparedness in Kashmir with induction of WHAP vehicles

In an effort to enhance its operational capabilities, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has introduced a ‘Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform’ (WHAP) vehicle in Kashmir, designed for both land and water operations. Indian Army had inducted the WhAP vehicles in Ladakh in the eastern sector in 2022. CRPF has become the first para-military force in the country to induct advanced armed personnel carrier in the country. Report | Camera | Edit: Khan Mudasir