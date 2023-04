GKWebTV

Video | Dalgate Bridge Repair and Business Concerns

The ongoing construction work at Dalgate bridge in Srinagar has disrupted normal traffic flow, leading to traffic chaos and business concerns. Shopkeepers and locals are expressing worries about the negative impact on businesses. Additionally, tourists are avoiding the area due to the construction-related disruptions. GKWebTV brought this matter to the attention of higher authorities. Report by Zubair Qureshi