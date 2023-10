GKWebTV

Watch: Dr. Manjula Shroff’s book 'Baby Steps to Big Dreams' launched in Srinagar

The art of parenting requires patience, a little bit of jockeying, tactfulness, switching between roles and many more skills that vary based on the unique qualities and characteristics of each child. By engaging in meaningful and open dialogues with children, parents provide a nurturing environment that promotes growth, learning, and emotional well-being.