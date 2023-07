GKWebTV

Video | E-Rickshaw drivers protest ban on main road access, seek dedicated routes

E-rickshaw drivers in Srinagar are protesting against the ban on their e-rickshaws' access to the main roads. The protesting drivers said that several e-rickshaws have been impounded by traffic authorities, leading to financial difficulties for the drivers. They demand either permission to ply on main routes or the allocation of dedicated routes. Report: Zubair Quresh