Video | "Engineering Students Develop Breakthrough BCI Devices to Aid Paralyzed Patients"

A team of skilled engineering students from National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, has recently presented their latest breakthrough in the field of brain science. Led by Ajaz Hussain, the team, which includes Avinash, Malik Arsla, and Shaista, has developed an array of Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) enabled devices. These devices include a BCI Home Automation system, a BCI enabled Bed, and a BCI Robotic Glove, specifically designed to assist individuals who are paralyzed. The project financed by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) was done under the expert guidance of Dr. Sandeep Rathee, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. This outstanding accomplishment exhibits the resourcefulness and expertise of young innovators in engineering and highlights the vast potential of BCI technology to improve the lives of paralyzed patients.