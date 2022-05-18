GKWebTV

Video: Explainer: Bringing private schools under regulatory framework

The new fee rules notified by the J&K government for private schools in Jammu and Kashmir have started a new debate over bringing these institutions under an appropriate regulatory framework. While the govt says the new fee rules for private schools are aimed at empowering the Fee Fixation and Regulatory Committee (FFRC) by vesting more regulatory powers to it, the private schools' body has outrightly rejected the new rules saying that it will snatch the autonomy of the private educational institutions in J&K. Rizwan Geelani, who is a special correspondent with Greater Kashmir, covering education beat mostly, talks about the whole issue.