Video | Explainer: How vulnerable is Kashmir to earthquakes?

Following the devastating earthquake in Turkey-Syria which has left over 20,000 people dead, Kashmir – which falls under seismic zone 4 and 5, has become a subject of interest for various experts who fear that the region could witness an earthquake, measuring 9 on the Richter scale. How vulnerable are the people in Kashmir and there any interventions we can make, Zubair Qureshi explains in this video.