Video | FAA list will be out if no fraud done: Bukhari

Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said the Finance Account Assistant (FAA) list will be out soon if it is established that there was no fraud done. “I met LG yesterday to discuss their (FAA aspirants) issue. He promised that the investigation is underway. And the list will be out if there is no fraud, otherwise the recruitment will be scrapped,” said Bukhari.