Video| Farmers reaping high benefits after embracing aroma crops like Lavender in hilly areas

Farmers particularly in hills have embraced aroma crops like Lavender to increase their income. The purple revolution is owing to Lavender cultivation in district Doda. The farmers were worried there as the traditional crops like maize in Bhaderwah were often devasted by monkeys and bears. Ever since they adopted Lavender and other aromatic plants, the loses have minimised as the animals remain away from aromatic plants.