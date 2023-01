GKWebTV

Video | FastBeetle Wins Big at Shark Tank India

In this special programme, GKWEBTV’s Zubair Qureshi talks to Sheikh Samiullah and Abid Rashid, founders and promoters of Srinagar-based logistics company FastBeetle who participated in the business reality TV series Shark Tank India last week. After pitching their business proposal before the judges of the show, aired on Sony TV, the promoters clinched a big deal. Watch this conversation.