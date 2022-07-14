GKWebTV

Video | Fearing scrapping of list, candidates selected for FAA posts hold protest in Srinagar

Finance Account Assistant selected candidates on Thursday held a protest at Press Colony Srinagar. The candidates said that they have come to know from various sources that Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board is canceling the recruitment of Finance Account Assistant. The candidates said they will stage a hunger a strike if their recruitment is cancelled. However, JKSSB chairman told GKWEBTV that the candidates shouldn’t lend ear to baseless rumours.