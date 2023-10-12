GKWebTV

Video | ‘From Discovery to Empowerment’: Poonch women harness the power of Pecans

In the picturesque Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an unexpected twist in the world of agriculture has taken root. Pecans, originally native to the state of Texas in the United States, have found a home amidst the stunning landscapes of Poonch. This unusual yet fruitful journey began with the curiosity of a local woman who discovered a pecan tree in her own backyard, a tree that had largely gone unnoticed. This woman, a member of a self-help group, was unaware of the treasure her tree held until the power of the Internet introduced her to the world of pecans and their numerous health benefits. With newfound knowledge and determination, this self-help group, predominantly composed of women, embarked on a mission to explore, market, and sell the pecans they had once overlooked.