Video | From Kashmir to Bollywood: Irfan Sheikh's Journey as Associate Art Director in SRK's 'Jawan'

From the Janwara Village of North Kashmir's Sopore Irfan Sheikh's journey in the world of art direction has seen him evolve from an Assistant to an Associate, and ultimately, to the esteemed role of Art Director for a wide array of Bollywood movies and web series. Sheikh also holds the distinction of being one of the first successful Art Directors from Kashmir to make his mark in the industry, contributing significantly to the success of numerous blockbuster films. His passion for the art of set design and direction was kindled during his time in Delhi, where he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Following the completion of his degree, Sheikh delved into the world of theatre, immersing himself in the craft of set design. Subsequently, he honed his skills further by obtaining a diploma in Art from Himanshu Art College. Driven by his dreams, he set his sights on Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood, to carve his path in the industry. Sheikh's Bollywood journey commenced as an Associate Art Director in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Tube Light.' From there, his career soared as he took on roles as an Assistant and Associate Art Director for a range of notable films, including 'Laila Majnu,' 'Laal Kaptaan,' 'Bharat,' '83,' 'Rangbaaz 1,' 'Pawan and Pooja,' and 'Mission Mangal.' Notably, 'Operation Romeo' marked his first assignment as an Art Director, a milestone in his artistic journey. He also contributed his expertise as an Associate Art Director to the Dulquer Salman starrer 'Sita Raman,' which was filmed in the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir.