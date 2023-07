GKWebTV

Video | Fuel stations closed in Srinagar due to closure of NH-44

Most of the fuel stations are closed in Srinagar due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway from the past five days. The highway was closed last week after incessant rains triggered rains and washed away a portion of the thoroughfare, only major surface link connecting the landlocked valley with the rest of the country. Report: Zubair Qureshi