Video | Ganderbal Girl Handwrites Holy Quran in Just 4 Months

Salima Jagal from Ganderbal district has set an example by hand-writing a copy of the Holy Quran, which includes 1200 attributes along with Urdu tarjuma (translation). Salima accomplished this remarkable feat within four months. Her dedication and love for the Quran have been widely praised. Report: Zubair Qureshi