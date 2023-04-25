GKWebTV

Video | GK Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu shoot song sequence in Sonamarg

In a move that is expected to give a significant boost to the economy of Kashmir and promote tourism in the region, Bollywood is once again making its presence felt in the valley. The shooting of back-to-back Bollywood films in Kashmir has generated excitement among locals and tourists alike. According to Iliyas Ahmad, CEO of the Sonamarg Development Authority, the arrival of Bollywood stars like Shahrukh Khan and Taapse Pannu will not only bring economic benefits to the region but also put Kashmir on the global map of tourism. Watch this GKWEBTV report.