GKWebTV

Video | Green Energy Corridor project will offer alternative source of power to Kashmir: LG

LG expresses gratitude to PM Modi for Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II – Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), 13 GW Renewable Energy Project. The project will also be connected to Leh-Alusteng-Srinagar line to provide clean energy to J&K UT. He said the projects will offer an alternative source of power to the valley through the existing 220 kV Leh-Alusteng-Srinagar Transmission System, reducing dependence on Hydro Energy Generation, which diminishes during the winters