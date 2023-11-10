Video | Gulmarg receives six-inches snow as Met predicts improvement in weather GK Video Desk November 10, 2023 4:10 pm No Comments Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:4 × 3 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Widened Amarnath Yatra tracks for pedestrian traffic only: BRONext Next post: Video | QR code will be available on Mpay Delight in 15 to 20 days: MD JK Bank