Video | Has Traffic dept failed to utilise Rs 100 crore collected from challans? Asks RTI activist

During the last five years, the traffic department has received Rs 100 crore as challan against traffic violators. This intriguing information came to light as a response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by the renowned RTI activist MM Shuja. During an exclusive interview with Zubair Qureshi of GKWEBTV, Mr. Shuja expressed his concern about the department's failure to utilize the funds for raising awareness about traffic rules. This revelation highlights a missed opportunity to invest in initiatives that could educate the public on adhering to traffic regulations, ultimately leading to safer roads in the region.