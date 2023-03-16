GKWebTV

Video | Health Centre Khore operating from old, unsafe building, locals urge opening of new building

Five years on new building of Govt Health Centre Khore, Pattan yet to be inaugurated, staff forced to operate from old, unsafe structure The patients and residents of Pattan rued the official inertia in not finishing the new hospital building whose construction was started over five years ago. They said that the govt health centre, Khore continues to operate from old structure which is dilapidated and unsafe. “Five years, they constructed a new building but they are not shifting there. We feel so unsafe here, “said a patient. Sarpanch of the area said that R&B has deemed old building unsafe. "We request the authorities to finish the new building and shift the centre there,” he said.