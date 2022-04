GKWebTV

Video: Iftaar on Jhelum banks

An open iftaar is organized by the management of Masjid Bilal (RA) on the banks of Jhelum River where hundreds of people break their fast in an aura filled with spirituality. Besides fresh fruits, the faithful are served basil seed drinks and dates to break their fast. One of the organizers told GK WebTV that they have been serving the iftaari for the past ten years.