Video | Illiterate but Extraordinary: Haleema Qadri's Profound Poetry of Love for Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)

Haleema Qadri is an extraordinary Sufi poetess whose innate talent for poetic expression is truly remarkable. Despite being illiterate, her poetry resonates deeply with readers, captivating their hearts and minds. Her book, "Ishq-e-Nabi (saw)" is a testament to her profound spiritual connection and love for the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).