Video: In Conversation with Dr Darakshan Andrabi

In an exclusive chat with GKWEBTV, J&K Waqf Board chairman Darakshan Andrabi talks about bringing accountability and transparency in the working of the Board. Dr Andrabi says she will investigate why IUST Awantipora didn’t acknowledge the contributions of the Waqf Board, and also fight against mafia to recover the assets of the Waqf.