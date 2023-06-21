GKWebTV

Video | In conversation with renowned artist Masood Hussain

World renowned artist Masood Hussain is the first Kashmiri to receive training from JJ Institute of Applied Arts, Mumbai. Not only this, he also helped establish a Department of Applied Art at the Institute of Music and Fine Arts, University of Kashmir during his tenure. Masood Hussain is famous worldwide for his rare paintings. In a chat with GKWebTV's Zubair Qureshi, Masood Hussain talks about some of the twists and turns of his life.