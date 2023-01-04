GKWebTV

Video | Inshah Bashir: a symbol of courage

Inshah Bashir, the captain of National Women's Wheelchair Basketball, J&K, can’t stand on her feet due to her disability, but she stands tall because of her grit and determination. Inshah, a resident of Beerwah, Budgam, received the National Award for Individual Excellence 2022 'Shrestha Divyangjan' - Locomotor Disability from President Murmu at a function in New Delhi. In this exclusive conversation, Inshah tells GKWEBTV Correspondent Zubair Qureshi that she always had a dream to feature on Greater Kashmir to make her father proud.