Video | IUST organises ‘Open Day’ to showcase excellence and opportunities

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora on Monday organized an ‘Open Day’ programme to give prospective applicants a chance to visit the university and acquaint themselves with different UG and PG courses offered by the varsity. Different departments and schools set up stalls to provide information about the courses being offered to the admission seekers. Report: Gulzar Bhat