Video | Kashmir bat debuts in qualifying rounds of cricket World Cup 2023

Bats in Kashmir have been produced since 1920. Earlier the goods used to be white label or unbranded which would be sold to companies which will give them their own brands. Our factory has entered in this arena. After 2010, we decided to make our own identity and send it to whole world. We introduced modern state of art technology and got feedback from players and coaches. Our entry happened in 2020 world Cup. In Australia in 2022, our bat performed better than English willow. Now in this world cup in 2023, seven teams including Afghanistan, UAE, Srilanka, Oman, West Indies and Bangladesh are representing our bat.