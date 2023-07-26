GKWebTV

Video | Kashmir doctors body calls for legislation to enforce generic medicine prescription

Dr. Nisar ul Hassan, the president of Doctors Association of Kashmir, has expressed support for the government's directive to prescribe only generic medicine. He believes that there should be a law in place to ensure the implementation of this directive effectively. During an interview with GKWEBTV's Zubair Qureshi, Dr. Hassan alleged that there is a problematic relationship between medical professionals and pharmaceutical companies, which is obstructing the widespread adoption of generic medicines.