Video | Kashmiri artist creates stunning paintings using rock powder collected from mountains

A talented artist from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir possesses a truly exceptional skill - he is the only artist in the world who creates stunning paintings using rock powder derived from grinding rocks sourced from various mountains in Kashmir. Meet Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, a passionate individual who collects rocks from different mountains, skillfully grinds them in a mortar at his home, and extracts vibrant, natural colors to create his art on a board. His artistic process is truly captivating. If you're interested in learning more about Manzoor Ahmad Bhat's incredible journey and witnessing his artistic prowess firsthand, be sure to watch his engaging conversation with GKWEBTV's Zubair Qureshi. It promises to be an enlightening and inspiring experience.